Juras, Dorothy, age 87, died March 30, 2020. Loving mother of the late Guy Anthony Juras. Beloved daughter of the late John and Joanna Bogucki .The last of 10 siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A private burial has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
