Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dorothy K. Shull Obituary
Dorothy K. Shull

Royal Oak - Passed away peacefully, at the age of 83, with her family by her side on July 16, 2019.

Beloved wife of Wendell. Loving mother of Kathyrn Ross, Wendy (the late Daniel) Horn and John (Jan) Shull. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of John Haithcoat.

Dorothy was a past member of Eastern Star and Royal Oak Junior Women's Club.

Visitation Today 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel 836 N. Main Street, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.

Interment to take place in Kentucky.

In lieu of flower memorial donations are to .

To send a loving message, please visit Dorothy's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
