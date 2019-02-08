Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kahn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Kahn Obituary
Dorothy Kahn

Farmington Hills - Dorothy Kahn, 100, of Farmington Hills, died on 06 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kahn. Cherished mother of Bruce Kahn (Judy Dalsey), and Karen Kahn. Loving Grandma Dotsy of James Kahn. Sister of Marshall (Bonnie) Fry and the late Harold (the late Adele) Fry. Loving aunt of Ron Fry, Madeline Fry, Matthew Fry, and Steve (Fran) Cole. Dear great-aunt to Eric Fry. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.