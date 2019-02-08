|
|
Dorothy Kahn
Farmington Hills - Dorothy Kahn, 100, of Farmington Hills, died on 06 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kahn. Cherished mother of Bruce Kahn (Judy Dalsey), and Karen Kahn. Loving Grandma Dotsy of James Kahn. Sister of Marshall (Bonnie) Fry and the late Harold (the late Adele) Fry. Loving aunt of Ron Fry, Madeline Fry, Matthew Fry, and Steve (Fran) Cole. Dear great-aunt to Eric Fry. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019