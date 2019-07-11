Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Kenneth's Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kenneth's Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
- - Age 96. Devoted wife of the late Nicholas P. Kovac and cherished mother of: Caroline (Jeff) Kressler, Nicholas (Diane), David (Mary), and Elaine (Daniel) Malone. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday July 12 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI. Visitation continues on Saturday at St. Kenneth's Catholic Church 14951 N. Haggerty Road, Plymouth, MI from 9:30 until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Angela Hospice. Please share a memory of Dorothy with her family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019
