|
|
Dorothy M. Bonkowski
Bonkowski, Dorothy M., Age 93. September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Sandra (Matthew) Barkhaus, Barbara (Karl) Knop, Rich Bonkowski and the late Karen Lujan. 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 3:00pm - 8:00pm Friday, September 27 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral service 10:00am Saturday, September 28 (In state from 9:30am) at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 19624 Wood Street, Melvindale.
Interment Detroit Memorial Park West. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia MI 48154. Please sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019