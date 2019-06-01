|
Dorothy Mae Joseph
Baker City, OR - Detroit restauranteur, Dorothy Mae Joseph, age 90, of Baker City, Oregon passed away in her sleep on May 13, 2019.
Dorothy was born July 17, 1928 in Lexington Georgia to Sylvia Bettor and Obie Cleveland Holmes. She was raised near Detroit in Royal Oak and Berkley, Michigan by her mother Sylvia and her step-father John Powers.
Dorothy married Charles "Chuck" Joseph in 1955. Dorothy worked as a waitress and Chuck as a bartender in supper clubs in Detroit and Miami until they opened their own restaurant the "Cedars of Lebanon" in 1964 followed by "Chuck Joseph's Place for Steak" in 1967. Chuck Joseph's Place for Steak was an instant success and became one of the favorite spots for Detroit Red Wings players and fans.
Chuck Joseph died of cancer in 1985 and after his death, in addition to managing the restaurant, Dorothy became a Hospice volunteer. Ten years later Dorothy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was given two years to live.
In 1997 Dorothy sold Chuck Joseph's Place for Steak and moved to Baker City, buying the historic Ferguson house on Dewey Avenue. After renovating the house, she volunteered at Community Connections while waiting for her cancer to return. It never did. She continued her volunteer work for twenty years, delivering Meals on Wheels, calling bingo, or doing what she could to help other seniors.
She is survived by her son Randy and his wife Linda, their children, Jennifer, Loran and Wade and four great grandchildren.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 1, 2019