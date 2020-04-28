|
Dorothy Mae Pennanen
Age 87, Rochester Hills passed away April 24, 2020. Loving wife of the late Marvin Pennanen; dear mother of Michael (Catherine Matthews), Kathryn (Walter Vysniauskas), Mary Christine (Dean Gibbons), Jean (Fred Parker) and Paul (Dana MacDonald); cherished grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of one, soon to be two; sister of Frances Delaney; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by parents; and three sisters. A sparkling and generous spirit, she grew up in Highland Park, Michigan. To know her was to adore her and her indelible example of a loving life, so well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020