Dorothy Marie "D.j." Johnson
Dorothy Marie "D.J." Johnson

- - August 1, 2020. Age 95. Formerly resided in Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Dear mother of Richard Johnson (Maren) and Marilyn Johnson Clinton (R. Kevin Clinton). Loving grandmother of Ryan Clinton (Chelsea), Colleen Clinton, Connor Clinton (fiancé Katherine Olsavsky), Avery Anne Clinton, Heather Johnson and Erin Johnson. Cherished great grandmother of Ryder and Jordan Clinton. Preceded in death by siblings Murial Ermatinger (Russ), Virginia Bramell (Marvin), Estelle Smart and Richard Eades. Services will be held privately at a later date. A. J. Desmond & Sons (248) 362-2500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
