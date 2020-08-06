Dorothy Marie "D.J." Johnson
- - August 1, 2020. Age 95. Formerly resided in Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Dear mother of Richard Johnson (Maren) and Marilyn Johnson Clinton (R. Kevin Clinton). Loving grandmother of Ryan Clinton (Chelsea), Colleen Clinton, Connor Clinton (fiancé Katherine Olsavsky), Avery Anne Clinton, Heather Johnson and Erin Johnson. Cherished great grandmother of Ryder and Jordan Clinton. Preceded in death by siblings Murial Ermatinger (Russ), Virginia Bramell (Marvin), Estelle Smart and Richard Eades. Services will be held privately at a later date. A. J. Desmond & Sons (248) 362-2500.
