Dorothy Meador
- - passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. Retired from East Detroit Public Schools. Loving wife of the late Arling Earl Meador. Devoted mother of Sandra (Maurice White), David (Peggy), Keith, Timothy (Twila) and Mark. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, David (Ashley), Jeffrey (Molly), Belle, Bronson, Bianca, Tiana, Tavia, Chelsea Meador and Blaire White. Great grandmother of Logan, Emmett, Mackenzie and Ethan. Dear sister of Robert (the late Betty), Richard Boertmann (Judy), and the late Charles, Frank, Joe, and Donald Boertmann. Sister in-law of Dolores Pineau (the late Richard). Services will be at a later date. Memorial tributes to a local COVID-19 Relief Fund or Capuchins at cskdetroit.org. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020