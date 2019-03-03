|
|
Dorothy Meta Trongo
Taylor - Trongo, Dorothy Meta. February 24, 2019. Age 88 of Taylor. Beloved wife of Louis Sr. Loving mother of Kathleen R. Trongo, Sharlene A. Welton (Ralph), Louis H. Trongo Jr. (Late Janice), Loreen S. Tolfree (Late James), Steven A. Trongo Sr. (Dianita), Stuart F. Trongo, Nadine D. Vierk (Brian), Jeannine J. Rundell (David). Dear sister of Leonard Schiller (Late Betty), Fred Schiller, and Richard "Dick" Schiller (Janet). Dearest grandmother of 12. Loving great-grandmother of 18. Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings William "Bill" Schiller (Phyllis), Ruth Fabis (Joe), Carl Schiller (Evelyn), Henry "Hank" Schiller (Virginia), Margaret Schiller, and Loraine Schiller. Dorothy will be deeply missed by family and friends. Donations may be made to . A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM with Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at Good Hope Lutheran Church 28680 Cherry Hill Rd. Garden City. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Dorothy's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019