Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Good Hope Lutheran Church
28680 Cherry Hill Rd
Garden City, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Good Hope Lutheran Church
28680 Cherry Hill Rd.
Garden City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Trongo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Meta Trongo


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Meta Trongo Obituary
Dorothy Meta Trongo

Taylor - Trongo, Dorothy Meta. February 24, 2019. Age 88 of Taylor. Beloved wife of Louis Sr. Loving mother of Kathleen R. Trongo, Sharlene A. Welton (Ralph), Louis H. Trongo Jr. (Late Janice), Loreen S. Tolfree (Late James), Steven A. Trongo Sr. (Dianita), Stuart F. Trongo, Nadine D. Vierk (Brian), Jeannine J. Rundell (David). Dear sister of Leonard Schiller (Late Betty), Fred Schiller, and Richard "Dick" Schiller (Janet). Dearest grandmother of 12. Loving great-grandmother of 18. Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings William "Bill" Schiller (Phyllis), Ruth Fabis (Joe), Carl Schiller (Evelyn), Henry "Hank" Schiller (Virginia), Margaret Schiller, and Loraine Schiller. Dorothy will be deeply missed by family and friends. Donations may be made to . A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM with Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at Good Hope Lutheran Church 28680 Cherry Hill Rd. Garden City. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Dorothy's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now