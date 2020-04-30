Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
Ann Arbor - April 29, 2020 age 97. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Phillip (Rosalyn), Kathleen (Alan) Bloom, Dorothy (Richard) Pape, and the late Paul Jr. (Marlene). Proud Grandmother of Christine (Cletis) Leach, Karen (Scott) Luftglass, Sierra (Chris) Imwalle, Alisa (Kevin) Cox, Stephen Pape, & Joshua Bloom and great grandmother of 6. Private Funeral Service Monday, May 4th at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Sunday, May 3rd 2-5 PM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . or Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -