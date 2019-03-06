|
Dorothy Piligian
- - Dorothy Piligian, 85, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Chris (Christine), Craig (Lucinda), Laura, and Vicky Belgeri (Jeff). Devoted grandma of Katrina (Kevin), Joseph (fiancé Amanda), Cary (fiancé Pegah), Amanda (David), Kassandra, Blake and great-grandma of Henry and Rosalie. Family will receive friends Thursday from 5-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Funeral service Friday, 11am at St. John Armenian Orthodox Church, 22001 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield. Visitation at church begins 10:30 am. Memorial tributes to Angels' Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Suite 2, Southfield, MI 48034.
