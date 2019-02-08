Services
Dorothy Rose Binienda

Marietta - Dorothy Rose Binienda, age 94, of Marietta passed away February 4, 2019. Dorothy was an avid bowler and loved to golf. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Binienda. Surviving are her children, Patrick (Terry) Binienda, Martin Binienda, Vivian Michalowski, and Paul Binienda; grandchild, Robert (Caroline) Brantley; and great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Gavin, and Violet. Private family services to be held.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
