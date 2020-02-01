|
|
Dorothy Ruszkiewicz
Passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at the age of 94.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Ray (Laurie) Ruszkiewicz and Denise (the late William C.) Atwater. Dearest grandmother of Sheryl and David. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Sunday, February 2nd 1-7pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 3rd, Instate 9:00am, Mass 9:30am at St. Aidan Catholic Church 17500 Farmington Rd. Livonia. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020