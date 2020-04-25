|
|
Dorothy Rutyna
Passed away on April 24th at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Rutyna. Loving mother of Maureen Alexander, Joseph II (Carol) Rutyna, and Michael Rutyna. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Brandon), Sarah, Johanna, Megan, Joseph III, Matthew, John, and Carol; great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Harold Thieda, Antoinette Zalewski, and Bernadine Kowatch. She leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Dorothy was a natural artist who enjoyed painting and needlepoint. She was a proud past president of the Livonia Federated Garden Club. Private services will be held for Dorothy on Monday, April 27th at the Fred Wood Funeral Home, Livonia. In loving memory of Dorothy memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic fibrosis Foundation or the Mott Children's Hospital for pediatric cancer research. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020