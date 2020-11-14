1/1
Dorothy Ryner
1942 - 2020
Dorothy Ryner

Ryner, Dorothy (nee Morawski) age 78, November 13, 2020. Dorothy was born on September 9th, 1942 to the late Steve and Jane Morawski of Hamtramck, Michigan. Dorothy was married to the late Robert (Bob) Ryner. They raised a family of 4 children, Deanna Holmes (Gary), Sharon Schuster (Tom), Steve Ryner (Debbie), and Debra Hernandez (Uly). Dorothy was most proud of her 10 grandchildren Hannah, Cameron, Albert, Samantha, Clara, Payton, Josh, Paige, Emily, and Abby. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Daniel Morawski (Sylvia) and niece, Andrea. Dorothy lived a full life that was centered around family, friends, and travel. She battled cancer courageously for more than a year. She passed peacefully in her Clinton Township home, surrounded by her children. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes there will be no funeral but a memorial mass and gathering will be planned in the future. Donations can be made in her name to Premier Hospice Care, 33333 Dequindre Rd # D, Troy, MI 48083 or please consider donating blood, the gift of life. Arrangements entrusted to Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, Hamtramck MI.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
