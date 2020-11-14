Dorothy Ryner



Ryner, Dorothy (nee Morawski) age 78, November 13, 2020. Dorothy was born on September 9th, 1942 to the late Steve and Jane Morawski of Hamtramck, Michigan. Dorothy was married to the late Robert (Bob) Ryner. They raised a family of 4 children, Deanna Holmes (Gary), Sharon Schuster (Tom), Steve Ryner (Debbie), and Debra Hernandez (Uly). Dorothy was most proud of her 10 grandchildren Hannah, Cameron, Albert, Samantha, Clara, Payton, Josh, Paige, Emily, and Abby. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Daniel Morawski (Sylvia) and niece, Andrea. Dorothy lived a full life that was centered around family, friends, and travel. She battled cancer courageously for more than a year. She passed peacefully in her Clinton Township home, surrounded by her children. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes there will be no funeral but a memorial mass and gathering will be planned in the future. Donations can be made in her name to Premier Hospice Care, 33333 Dequindre Rd # D, Troy, MI 48083 or please consider donating blood, the gift of life. Arrangements entrusted to Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, Hamtramck MI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store