Dorothy Shipko Obituary
Southfield - Dorothy Shipko, 94, of Southfield, Michigan, died on 30 March 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years of the late Dr. Albert Shipko. Cherished mother of Beverly Shipko Sloofman and Dr. Stuart (Mary Jane) Shipko. Proud grandmother of Laura Sloofman, Bonnie Sloofman, Zachary Shipko, and Chloe Shipko. Loving sister of Melvin (Karla) Fishman and the late Ruth Fishman Abrams. Dear sister-in-law of Betty Shipko Lichter and the late Dr. Leo Shipko. Also survived by her former son-in-law, Jay Sloofman. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 4:00 P.M., WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
