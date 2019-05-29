|
Dorothy Sonne
West Bloomfield - Dorothy Sonne, 95, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 26 May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Reuben Sonne; Cherished mother of Dr. Marvin (Fran) Sonne and Anita (Alan) Resnick; Loving grandmother of Amy (Michael) Brown, Lisa (Travis) Wheeler, Jeffrey (Sara) Sonne, Mikki (James) Hill, Jay (Ariana) Mentzel and Jackie Resnick; Proud Big Bubbie of Ashleigh and Zoe Brown, Cameron and Mia Wheeler, Jude Sonne, Sianna and Layla Hill, Avy and Edison Mentzel; Mother-in-Law of the late Tut Mentzel; Loving caregivers Tara Williams and her devoted staff; Sister of the late Samuel (the late Anne) Kayman and the late Eva Marley. SERVICES 11:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH ABRAHAM CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019