Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Rosary
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
11441 Hubbard
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
11441 Hubbard
Livonia, MI
Dorothy Stanis Obituary
Dorothy Stanis

Dearborn Heights - Dorothy Stanis (nee Panter), Age 89 of Dearborn Heights. Cherished wife of the late Francis Joseph of 52 years. Loving mother of Robert (Lena), Gregory (Sandra), and Michael (Kimberly); beloved grandmother of Christopher, Danielle, Nicholas, Ashley (Derek); and great-grandmother of Rylee Ann. Visitation will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 2-8PM with a 7PM rosary at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel, 36100 5 Mile Rd (E. of Levan). Funeral Mass will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 11441 Hubbard in Livonia, instate 10AM. Please share condolences at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
