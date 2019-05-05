|
|
Dorothy Stanis
Dearborn Heights - Dorothy Stanis (nee Panter), Age 89 of Dearborn Heights. Cherished wife of the late Francis Joseph of 52 years. Loving mother of Robert (Lena), Gregory (Sandra), and Michael (Kimberly); beloved grandmother of Christopher, Danielle, Nicholas, Ashley (Derek); and great-grandmother of Rylee Ann. Visitation will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 2-8PM with a 7PM rosary at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel, 36100 5 Mile Rd (E. of Levan). Funeral Mass will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 11441 Hubbard in Livonia, instate 10AM. Please share condolences at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019