Dorothy (Dottie) Steiger

Dorothy (Dottie) Steiger Obituary
Dorothy (Dottie) Steiger

Grosse Pointe Woods - Dorothy (Dottie) Steiger, age 88 of Grosse Pointe Woods, died peacefully on July 28th, 2019.

She was the Beloved wife of the late Herbert for 63 years. Dearest mother of Janet A. (Jim) Troutman and Richard B. Steiger. Loving grandmother of Noelle and Mikayla.

Her life will be celebrated on Thursday August 22nd at 11 a.m. at St Michael's Episcopal Church, 20475 Sunningdale Park, Grosse Pointe Woods.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St. Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60611-3201

Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
