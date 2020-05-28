Dorothy Sutherland
Dearborn Heights - Age 98 May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Linda (Damir), Bryan, and the late Joyce. Cherished grandmother of James (Jamie), Justin (Rindy), David, and Andrew. Dear great grandmother of Ava, Talia, Alaina, Michael, and Elijah. Memorials suggested to St. Paul United Church of Christ. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Dearborn Heights - Age 98 May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Linda (Damir), Bryan, and the late Joyce. Cherished grandmother of James (Jamie), Justin (Rindy), David, and Andrew. Dear great grandmother of Ava, Talia, Alaina, Michael, and Elijah. Memorials suggested to St. Paul United Church of Christ. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.