Dorothy Taras
Dearborn - Dorothy Antonette Taras, longtime resident of Dearborn. Passed away July 29, 2020 age 101. Her husband Albert Taras preceded her in death in April 1980. She is survived by her two daughters Susan, Carol (Mark Gathmann) and grandchildren Natalie, Nicholas (Jennifer), Valarie (P.J) and six great-grandchildren. Dorothy was born in Detroit in June 1919 and later moved to Dearborn after marrying Albert in 1947. She was a talented seamstress, providing alterations and many handmade quilts to family and friends. An avid card player throughout her life, Dorothy enjoyed many card clubs and parties. She also loved playing bingo and was always ready to have fun. Dorothy will be missed by her family, neighbors, senior pinochle group, and devoted caregivers who helped her the past five years. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Barbara Church located at 13534 Colson Ave., Dearborn, 10:00 a.m. In State, 11:00 a.m. Mass., where she was an active parishioner. Interment to follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Barbara Church or Angela Hospice in Livonia can be made Dorothy's honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Dorothy's online obituary at www.voranfuneralhome.com