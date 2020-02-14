Services
Dorothy V. Coordes

Dorothy V. Coordes passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved sister of the late John E. Coordes. She is survived by cousins in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Nevada and many friends. Born in Detroit and has been a resident of Beverly Hills, MI since 1955. Attended Indiana State Teachers College and took up Art and Commerce. Went to Business School. During the war worked at Vinco's in accounting department. Worked at Holley Carburetor Company for 25 years retiring as Secretary to the Treasurer. Travelled extensively since a teenager. Loved all sports and participated in many. Was an ardent "Tiger" fan since the thirties. Enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, and quilting for charity at Church and Senior Center. Will be cremated with Memorial Service at a later date at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 W. 14 Mile Rd. in Birmingham, Michigan. Memorial tributes to Our Shepherd Luther Church, Birmingham Area Senior Coordination Center. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
