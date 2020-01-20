|
|
Dorothy Velick
Livonia - Dorothy Velick, 103, of Livonia, Michigan, died on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Velick; Cherished mother of Stephen (Debra) Velick; Pre-deceased by her twin sister Adaline Nathan and Jeanette Jacobs; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and a world of dedicated friends. FUNERAL SERVICE WAS HELD TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Oakview Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020