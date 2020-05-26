|
Dorothy Wydick
Redford - Passed away May 24, 2020. Age 86. Beloved wife of Richard for 64 years. Loving mother of Sharon (Bruce) Bowling. Cherished grandmother of Scott (Kate) Bowling and Jeffrey (Mariah) Bowling. Great-grandmother of Arthur. Dear sister of Delphine (the late Edward) Socha and Marion (the late Stanley) Wojciechowski. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) on Friday from 10 am-12:30 pm. Private family service following. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020