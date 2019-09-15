Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
Livonia, Michigan - Age 87 September 11, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Marion John. Dear mother of Michael (Lynn), Michelle and Melissa (Mark) Logie. Grandmother of Alexandra, Eryn, Sophie, Ian, Lillia, Alyssa, Joshua, and Krysta. Visitation Monday 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Tuesday 1:00 pm - 8 pm with a 7:00 pm Evening Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Wednesday 9:30 am until the 10:00 am Funeral service at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to Divine Child High School Scholarship Fund. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
