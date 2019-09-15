|
Dorothy Zelek
Livonia, Michigan - Age 87 September 11, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Marion John. Dear mother of Michael (Lynn), Michelle and Melissa (Mark) Logie. Grandmother of Alexandra, Eryn, Sophie, Ian, Lillia, Alyssa, Joshua, and Krysta. Visitation Monday 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Tuesday 1:00 pm - 8 pm with a 7:00 pm Evening Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Wednesday 9:30 am until the 10:00 am Funeral service at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to Divine Child High School Scholarship Fund. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019