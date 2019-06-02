Services
- - Douglas passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Dear father of Kimberly Hickson (William) and Douglas. Loving brother of Thomas (Pat) and Lewis (Amy). Caring brother-in-law of Peter Hankins (Barbara). Proud grandfather of Jeffrey and Peter Hickson, Grace and Abbey Hardy, and Mike and Kim Hickson. Best friend to Santina Palazetti. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 3-7pm at his home, with a service at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to a favorite . A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
