|
|
Douglas Alan Kwarsick
Plymouth - Douglas Alan Kwarsick was born on April 12, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ralph E. and Marye A. Kwarsick. He passed away in Plymouth, Michigan on March 23, 2019 at the age of 67.
Doug was the cherished brother of Jeff (Marcia) Kwarsick of Fort Worth Texas and Kathy Siarto of Plymouth Michigan, and the Beloved uncle of Kyle.
The Kwarsick family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail (3 blocks south of Maple Rd) in Walled Lake. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019