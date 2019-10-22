|
Douglas Eugene McTurner
Southgate - Douglas Eugene McTurner, a gifted storyteller who was beloved by many and brought great joy to the lives of his loved ones, passed away in his Southgate home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
He was 91.
Douglas - known as Doug or Gene by most - was born on Feb. 2, 1928 in Hornbeak, Tenn., to Iva and Sarah Basha (Reed) McTernan. He made a living farming before moving to Detroit, where he worked in auto factories. He was married to Mary Robbiejean (Pride) McTurner for more than 69 years. They were wed on June 17, 1950, moved to Michigan two days later and had two children, Jimmy and Cheryl.
Douglas, who retired from General Motors, loved to bowl and golf. He loved old westerns and baseball. He loved his church, Beacon Baptist in Taylor, where he had been a member since 1967. But most of all, Douglas loved his family ¬- and took every opportunity to make sure they knew how much.
He was loved dearly by his family, who could spend hours visiting and listening to his many stories, as he recalled even decades-old events in vivid detail. Douglas, who usually had a smile on his face and a kind word to offer, will be greatly missed.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Mary; children Cheryl Damron and Jimmy (Bev) McTurner; grandchildren Nicolas (Janina) McTurner, Brandon McTurner, Gina (Brian) Kaufman, Jennifer (Ryan Ernest) Damron, Douglas (Teri) McTurner and Jeffery Damron; his brother Iva Gerald (Glenda) McTernan; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Curtis McTurner and Bruce McTurnan, sisters Pearly Allene Campbell and Alpha Ovetta Burcham and his granddaughter Kacy McTurner.
Visitation will be held at Molnar Funeral Home, 14032 Northline in Southgate, from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, with a family hour that day from 2-3 p.m. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Michigan Memorial in Flat Rock.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019