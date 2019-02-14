Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church,
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Lucey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Michael Lucey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Michael Lucey Obituary
Douglas Michael Lucey

Rochester - Douglas Michael Lucey, age 71 of Rochester, passed away February 12, 2019. Loving father of Craig (Kristin) Lucey, Amy (Brian) Ribordy, Megan (Josh) Lucey-Yax and Matthew (Emily Lesniak) Lucey. Cherished grandfather of Rigel, Jacob, Kyla, Jadyn, Ashley, Trevor, Raina, Noah, Brynn, Sutton and Makena. Brother of Richard (Sharon Ewart) Lucey, Michael (Kristy) Lucey, Kathy (Danny) Dunn and the late Robert Jr. (Ok Song) Lucey. Also survived by the mother of his children Diane Marie Lucey and many other loved ones. Funeral Mass Monday, February 18, 2019, 12:00 Noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-7 pm with a Scripture Service at 6:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Douglas' name may be made to or Hospice of Michigan. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now