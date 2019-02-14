|
|
Douglas Michael Lucey
Rochester - Douglas Michael Lucey, age 71 of Rochester, passed away February 12, 2019. Loving father of Craig (Kristin) Lucey, Amy (Brian) Ribordy, Megan (Josh) Lucey-Yax and Matthew (Emily Lesniak) Lucey. Cherished grandfather of Rigel, Jacob, Kyla, Jadyn, Ashley, Trevor, Raina, Noah, Brynn, Sutton and Makena. Brother of Richard (Sharon Ewart) Lucey, Michael (Kristy) Lucey, Kathy (Danny) Dunn and the late Robert Jr. (Ok Song) Lucey. Also survived by the mother of his children Diane Marie Lucey and many other loved ones. Funeral Mass Monday, February 18, 2019, 12:00 Noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-7 pm with a Scripture Service at 6:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Douglas' name may be made to or Hospice of Michigan. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019