Douglas Stuart Dalgleish
Birmingham - Douglas Stuart Dalgleish of Birmingham, passed away at his home surrounded by family Friday, June 28th.
He was born in Detroit on October 18th, 1928 to Lillian and Charles Dalgleish Sr. Doug attended Cooley High School and the University of Michigan.
After graduating, he joined his father and brother, Charles Jr., in the family's Nash dealership, Charlie's Nash, on Livernois Avenue in Detroit. The family later opened Charlie's Oldsmobile on Grand River and Dalgleish Cadillac on Cass Avenue, both in Detroit.
Doug spent his entire life in the automotive world in Detroit. He served in 1968 as president of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA). In 1969, while serving as chairman of the Detroit Auto Show, he and two others, Jerry Bielfield of Bielfield Ford and Val Corradi of the Leo Burnett Agency, came up with the idea of a black tie, Friday night event, raising money for many charities, the first being the Old Newsboys Fund of Detroit.
An avid skier, Doug loved spending time with family and friends in Vail, Colorado, hosting ski trips and skied into his 80's.
Doug's creativity was expressed through his artwork which he was glad to share with others.
He was well known for his good will and generosity, helping so many people over the years.
His former wife, Natalie Jane Grace, whom he married in 1950 raised five sons. She preceded him in death.
In 1994, Doug married Debra Davidson and together they traveled the world, enjoying all that life has to offer. She survives him.
In addition, he is survived by his children, Doug Jr. (Nancy), Bruce (Dona), Timothy (Becky), Thomas, and Keith (Joanne); his eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brother Charles Jr. (Mary Jane) and sister, Muriel Schaefer.
A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. For information email [email protected]
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Michigan Animal Rescue League
790 Featherstone
Pontiac, MI 48342
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019