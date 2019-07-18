|
Douglas T. Olejniczak
Romeo - July 12, 2019 Age: 72
Sweet and loving husband of Denise. Loving father of Anne. Dear brother of Robert (Florence) Olejniczak and the late Edmond (the late Carolyn) Olejniczak. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Proud companion of Binx. Visitation Friday 3-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Road), Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at. Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church 7777 28 Mile Road (w. of Campground), Washington Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019