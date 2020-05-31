Dr William Ryniewicz P. D.c.
Dr, William Ryniewicz P. D.C.

Ryniewicz, Dr, William P. D.C. was born in Detroit on March 22, 1925. He was united in God's eternal embrace on May 29, 2020 in his home with the loving care of his 5th grade sweetheart and cherished wife of 70 years Winifred (Winnie) together with his beloved daughter Barbara and sons David, Thomas (Thadine) and Richard.

He leaves fond memories for his 3 granddaughters Jessica (Patrick) Eineichner, Carrie (Jesse) DelPier and Amanda (Keaton) Neilsen and 6 great grandchildren Jacob, Norah, Grayson, Reese, Reagan and Matthew.

His allegiance for this County was served as Sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1942-1946 during World War II where he was faithful to the motto Sempter Fedelis.

Dr. Bill was a proud 1949 graduate of the Palmer College of Chiropractic and post graduate of Lincoln Chiropractic College. He was dedicated to his passion for treating his patients as an extended family for 70 years, never retiring to include consulting until his final days.

William's devotion to God, his love for his family, his dedication to his patients and his allegiance to his Country are his legacy that will remain etched in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 12:00 noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. William will lie instate at the church 11:30 am until time of Mass. Entombment will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials in William's name may be made to the family for his great grandchildren's education care of Winifred. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
