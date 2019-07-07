|
Durward "Dewey" Lee Pariseau III
Shelby Township - June 29, 2019. Age 69. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Monsur) for 47 incredible years. Loving father of Michelle (James) Mastronardi. Proud and adored grandfather of Andrew and Eva. Dear brother of Darla (Richard) McCulloch, the late Derris and the late David. He enjoyed camping, long drives, golfing, music, and vacationing with family and dear friends. Funeral Services have already taken place at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., (Shelby) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Humane Society of Macomb (11350 22 Mile Road Shelby Township, MI 48315). Interment, Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019