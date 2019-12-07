Services
Dearborn Heights - Dwight L. Corkins, December 6, 2019, Age 87. Beloved husband of Ellen Iwasko and the late Norma Ann. Loving father of Mark, Jeff (Judy), and the late Frost. Dear step-father of Terry (Susan) Iwasko, Tina Redwine, Lisa (John) Modzel and Malanka (Larry) Farrand. Cherished grandpa of Molly, Brandi, Taylor, Jessica, Mitchell, Sara, Malinda, Jeremy, Mariah, and Kristina. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by many family members and friends. Memorial Visitation Monday 11am until the Memorial Service at 1pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -