Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for Dziurlikowski H.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dziurlikowski Margaret "Peggy" H.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dziurlikowski Margaret "Peggy" H. Obituary
DZIURLIKOWSKI MARGARET H. "PEGGY"

West Bloomfield - November 6, 2019; age 73; Loving wife of Ronald; Beloved sister of Waine (Sharon) Brock; Also cherished by four nieces and nephews; Mrs. Dziurlikowski was retired from Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn after 34 years of service and enjoyed volunteering at Hadassah House. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dziurlikowski's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -