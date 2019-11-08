|
DZIURLIKOWSKI MARGARET H. "PEGGY"
West Bloomfield - November 6, 2019; age 73; Loving wife of Ronald; Beloved sister of Waine (Sharon) Brock; Also cherished by four nieces and nephews; Mrs. Dziurlikowski was retired from Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn after 34 years of service and enjoyed volunteering at Hadassah House. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019