E. Edward Williams
E. Edward Williams, fondly referred to by many as "Uncle Ed", passed away on November 23, at the age of 97. He was born in Terra Haute, Indiana and was raised in northwest Detroit where he graduated from St. Francis DeSales High School and attended the University of Detroit for two years. He worked in defense plants of Garwood Industries before entering military service in the Army Quarter-Master Corps. Upon discharge he returned to work at Garwood as a production control manager until 1950 when he entered the glass industry with his brother-in-law. In 1953 he founded Edward's Glass in Garden City and in1963, opened a larger and still-current business operation on Plymouth Road in Livonia, incorporating both locations as Edwards Glass Company.
Ed was very involved and well-known in the glass industry for decades. He served as president of the Glass Dealers Association for three separate terms and was a member of its Board of Directors for 26 years. He also served as an officer and director of the National Glass Dealers and received the Glass Dealer of the Year awards from both associations. In 1988 Ed was elected the first president of the Glazing Contractors Association, serving 13 years as Management Trustee for the Health and Welfare & Pension Funds and 20 years as Chairman Trustee of the Industry Advancement Fund. In 1988 he was inducted in the Glass Industry Hall of Fame, and in 2013 was inducted to the Michigan Construction Industry Hall of Fame and also received the Distinguished Contractor Award at Ferris State University.
Always interested in sports, Ed was a 10-letter man in high school, All-City and All-State, and later served two years as head football coach at his high school. A serious competitor, he loved golf and recorded seven holes-in-one. Ed was a 36-year member of the Bay Point Golf Club and he held a dual 25-year membership at Sugar Mill Woods & Southern Woods Golf Club in Florida. He routinely participated in many golf outings for his church and industry. Ed also served as president of the Redford Lions Club, was a member of St. Aidan's Catholic Church and a life member of the Monaghan Counsel 2690 Knights of Columbus.
Ed was predeceased by his wife, Norma M. Williams, the love of his life for 62 years; his parents Thomas E. and Anna C. Williams; brother Robert L. Williams and sister Marjorie Ann Thorsby. He is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 34 grand- and 19 great-grand nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Aidan Catholic Church in Livonia on Friday, November 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Uncle Ed requests donations to Sacred Heart Major Seminary, 2701 Chicago Blvd., Detroit, MI 48206, or the charity of your choice
.