Earl C. Hines
Shelby Twp. - died on November 6, 2020, at the age of 81 in Shelby Twp. He was born on February 15, 1939 to Alva Burton and Esther Pauline (Hair) Hines. Beloved wife of the late Jeanette Hines. Dear father of Lisa and grandfather of Peter, Adam and great grandfather of Miles and Mia. Dear stepfather of John Stacey, Ron Stacey, David Stacey, Colleen Stacey and Lisa Stacey. Proud grandfather and great grandfather of 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was loved dearly and will be missed by the Zeka Family. Rest in Peace Earl. He was employed for 32 years from General Motors. Funeral arrangements were held privately. Interment at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
