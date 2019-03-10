Services
Earl C. Winfrey Obituary
Earl C. Winfrey

Beloved husband of the late Doris Evelyn Winfrey. Cherished father of Tyrone E. Winfrey, Sr. (Janice Marie) and the late Gail Winfrey Hamilton. Proud grandfather of Yashica LeFay Hamilton, Tyrone E. Winfrey, Jr. (Ashley), Lauren Janelle Winfrey, Chad Jonathan Winfrey, and the late Perry Jerrod Hamilton. Loving brother of the late Cornelius (the late Bessie), the late Alex (the late Evelyn), the late Emmanuel, the late Hazel, the late Laverne, and the late Rosanna (the late Albert). Dear brother-in-law of Amelia, Wiley, Marjorie (Joe), Frances, Lovie (Jay), Marilyn (the late Alan), Carolyn (the late Roy), the late Wilma (the late Maurice), Franciel and the late Albert. THERE WILL BE VISITATION FOR EARL C. WINFREY ON TUESDAY EVENING, MARCH 12, 2019 FROM 4:00-8:00 P.M. AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL, 18325 W. NINE MILE RD., SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075. ON WEDNESDAY MORNING, MARCH 13th, THE FAMILY WILL GATHER AT IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL BEGINNING AT 10:00 A.M. THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BEGIN PROMPTLY AT 11:00 A.M. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT WOODLAWN CEMETERY.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
