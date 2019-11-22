|
Earl Hunsaker
Royal Oak - Earl Hunsaker of Royal Oak, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Earl was born June 2, 1933, to Albert and Clara (Holton) Hunsaker of Monmouth, Illinois. Earl is survived by his nephews; Michael (Cheryl) Frommann, Richard Frommann and James (Melissa) Frommann; as well as eight great nieces and nephews and three great, great nephews. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty (Frommann) Hunsaker; and his brother Glenn Hunsaker.
Earl taught English, Literature and Theater at Madison Heights High School for over 30 years. He lived in his home in Royal Oak at Coventry Park for 48 Years and recently moved to Three Rivers, Michigan.
Memorial services will be held December 1, 2019 at Cana Lutheran Church 2119 Catalpa Dr. Berkley, MI 48072 on December 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM and on December 7, 2019 at noon at the Masonic Lodge in Mattawan, MI located at 25347 Front Ave. Guests will be welcomed by family for luncheons following both memorial services.
If you wish to make a donation in Earl's honor, we suggest the Cana Lutheran Church in Berkley at the address above.
The family is being assisted by Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 129 S. Grand St., Schoolcraft, MI 49087. Please visit Earl's website for details and to leave a memory for the family at www.avinkcremation.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019