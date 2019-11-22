Services
Avink Funeral Home - Schoolcraft
129 S. Grand
Schoolcraft, MI 49087
269-679-5622
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Cana Lutheran Church
2119 Catalpa Dr.
Berkley, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Masonic Lodge
25347 Front Ave.
Mattawan, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Hunsaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Hunsaker


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Hunsaker Obituary
Earl Hunsaker

Royal Oak - Earl Hunsaker of Royal Oak, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Earl was born June 2, 1933, to Albert and Clara (Holton) Hunsaker of Monmouth, Illinois. Earl is survived by his nephews; Michael (Cheryl) Frommann, Richard Frommann and James (Melissa) Frommann; as well as eight great nieces and nephews and three great, great nephews. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty (Frommann) Hunsaker; and his brother Glenn Hunsaker.

Earl taught English, Literature and Theater at Madison Heights High School for over 30 years. He lived in his home in Royal Oak at Coventry Park for 48 Years and recently moved to Three Rivers, Michigan.

Memorial services will be held December 1, 2019 at Cana Lutheran Church 2119 Catalpa Dr. Berkley, MI 48072 on December 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM and on December 7, 2019 at noon at the Masonic Lodge in Mattawan, MI located at 25347 Front Ave. Guests will be welcomed by family for luncheons following both memorial services.

If you wish to make a donation in Earl's honor, we suggest the Cana Lutheran Church in Berkley at the address above.

The family is being assisted by Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 129 S. Grand St., Schoolcraft, MI 49087. Please visit Earl's website for details and to leave a memory for the family at www.avinkcremation.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -