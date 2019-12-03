|
Earl Joseph LaFave
Brighton - LaFave, Earl Joseph, born February 6, 1947, entered into Eternal Life December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary. Loving father of Jeff (Brenda) and the late Michelle. Dear brother of Eugene (Patricia), Carla (the late Michael) O'Malley, Steve (Rene), Cheryl (John) Bassett, Greg (Andrea), and the late Larry (the late Diane). Proud grandfather of Lucas, Jacob, Joshua, and the late Kaylin. Also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and friends. Born in Marquette, MI and attended St. Monica's Parish in Detroit and graduated from St. Mary's of Redford High School. He attended Lawrence Institute of Technology, served proudly in the United States Army as an M.P. Married Rosemary Budd in 1968 and built their first home in Southfield, Michigan where they lived for 27 years before moving to Livingston County. Earl built many successful businesses with his brother Steven, beginning with a trucking company, Metro Transport, and then expanding into building and development with Beck Development and Green Oak Properties. Earl enjoyed traveling with his wife to Florida in their bus and to Aruba in the winter. They loved visiting with friends as well as attending his grandson's football games. He was an avid Detroit sports Fan. He supported many causes both non-profit and political. Visitation, Wednesday, December 4th 7-9 PM and Thursday, December 5th 1-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (between Beck and Sheldon) Plymouth. Rosary Thursday evening. In state Friday, December 6th 9:30 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 721 Rickett Road, Brighton. There will be a Private Interment at St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Brighton Football, 7878 Brighton Road, Brighton, MI 48116. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
