Earl Ludwig Obituary
Earl Ludwig

Dearborn Heights - Earl A. Ludwig Age 86 June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Brother of Elaine Ludwig. Cousin of Donna (the late C. Michael) Kimber, Mary Jo Stetkiw, Marilyn Miller, and Carolyn Thorley. Also survived by his loving companion Janet Weaver. Earl was a life resident of Dearborn graduating from Dearborn High School and attending U of M Dearborn. He served in the Army stationed in Germany. After many years he retired from Kelsey Hayes Corp as an Engineer. In the Hamburg area, Earl loved piloting his pontoon boat thru the chain of lakes along with RV camping and golf. He enjoyed life, meeting people, always asking questions and learning new things. He was a world traveler, traveling with Nomads, Nextours Travel Clubs and on his own. He will be missed by many friends including friends from the Willow Run Airport where he was the pilot of a Bonanza V-Tail. Along with the Dearborn Historical Society, he was involved with the Westland Rotary, Salvation Army and the Livonia Elks. Visitation Tuesday, July 9th, 12 pm until the 2 pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Westland Salvation Army or the Michigan Humane Society. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 30 to July 7, 2019
