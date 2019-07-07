Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Clement Campus
25252 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Clement Campus
25252 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI
View Map
Earl Lyndon "Bud" Chandler


1923 - 2019
Earl Lyndon "Bud" Chandler Obituary
Earl Lyndon Chandler "Bud"

Warren - Earl Lyndon Chandler "Bud", age 96, a longtime resident of Warren, Michigan, died July 4, 2019. Bud was born June 16, 1923, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, the beloved son of the late Otha and E. Inez (nee: Wincliff) Chandler and was predeceased by his four siblings. Bud was the loving and devoted husband for 72 years to Doris (nee: Romain) Chandler. He was the dear father of Jan (Charles) Durecki, Leigh (the late Paul) Konwinski, Scott (Susan) Chandler, Patrick (Robin) Chandler, Marvin (Judy) Chandler, Kathryn (Tim) Grose. He was the wonderful Papa to 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Known affectionately as "Uncle Bud" to many nieces and nephews. Bud proudly served during WWII on the USS Marblehead. Following the war Bud worked at Michigan Bell until his retirement in 1982. Mr. Chandler will lie in state on Monday at at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Clement Campus, 25252 Van Dyke Avenue in Center Line, at 9am until the time of his Funeral Mass 10am. Interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations appreciated to Hospice of Michigan or . Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
