Earl Wakely

Earl WakelyGrosse Pointe - Earl Joseph Wakely passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on August 28, 1925 in Grosse Pointe. Earl graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1944, then served in the Merchant Marines during WWII. Earl provided over 50 years of service for the City of Grosse Pointe Woods during his career as a building inspector.Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling a good joke.Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Athman) for 53 years. Loving father of Michael (Pam). Cherished grandfather of Sarah (Bryan) and Annie (Monte) and great-grandfather to Ivy and Eden. Close companion to Barbara Marrs in recent years.A memorial mass will be scheduled when it is safe for Earl's family and friends to gather once again. Donations in Earl's memory may be made to: Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt Elliott St., Detroit.