Earle Wayne Boore
It is with great sadness that the family of Earle Wayne Boore announces his sudden passing on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 72 years old. Earle will forever and lovingly be remembered by his wife of 28 years, Shirley, his two daughters, Danielle (Frank), Carla (Nate) and his tow granddaughters, Noelle and Lillie. Earle leaves behind three sisters, Earlene (Jim), Bev (Jim), Cheryl (Harry), one brother, Kenny (Lorraine) and nieces, nephews and cousins who love him dearly. Due to Covid-19 a service will he held for immediate family only on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel. The service may be viewed on Earle's wife Shirley's Facebook page. Donations in Earle's memory may be made to The American Heart Association
.