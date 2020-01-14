|
Earlene Lindsay Richardson
Earlene Lindsay Richardson was a woman of great strength, immeasurable courage, and unbounded faith—a true woman of valor (eshet hayil) as described in Proverbs 31:10-31. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her insightful and wise Bible teaching, her gentle kindness, her ready smile, and her ever-present spirit of encouragement. On Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, Earlene went to be with our Lord whom she and her beloved husband of 42 years, Pastor Gordon C. Lindsay, so dearly loved and served.
Born in Island, Kentucky on July 18, 1928, Earlene grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Upon graduation from Detroit Southeastern High School, Earlene attended Detroit Bible Institute, where she met the love and the light of her life, her partner and best friend, Gordon C. Lindsay. Gordon and Earlene were married on September 6, 1951. In 1951 the young couple moved to Pontiac Township (now Auburn Hills) where Gordon and Earlene ministered together as one for 40 years at Five Points Community Church (June 10, 1951-December 31, 1991). After Pastor Lindsay went to be with our Lord on June 20, 1994, Earlene continued to serve our Lord at Five Points Community Church and later at Christ Church in Gainesville, Georgia. On November 25, 1999, Earlene re-married to Pastor Robert Richardson.
Earlene is most well known for her longstanding and wide-reaching ministry to women in the Metro Detroit area. In 1968, Earlene began teaching a weekly Bible class for women at Five Points Community Church. Within a few years she was also teaching weekly Bible classes for women at various area churches, including Marimont Community Church (Pontiac), Waterford Community Church, Grace Baptist Church (Birmingham), Oakland Avenue United Presbyterian Church (Pontiac), Tabernacle Baptist Church (Hazel Park), and after relocating to Georgia, at Christ Church (Gainesville) well into her 80's. From 1975-2005, Earlene faithfully taught the Bible five days each week on the "Ladies Radio Bible Class" on WEXL (Royal Oak) and WMPC (Lapeer). She also taught Bible classes at Birmingham Bible Institute for many years.
In conjunction with her teaching in local churches, on the radio, and at Birmingham Bible Institute, Earlene organized annual women's retreats at Five Points Community Church, with more than 700 participants from over 100 different churches, some even coming from as far as Canada. She also organized and led several trips to Israel, which included travelers from all over the Metro Detroit area. Earlene constantly told anyone who would listen that all the ministries she was involved in were only as successful as they were because of the hundreds of volunteers who faithfully served at the Bible classes, radio ministry, women's retreats, etc.
What ministered most to Earlene's heart during her years as pastor's wife and Bible teacher was the honor and privilege of participating in the growth of thousands of women and men; daughters and sons; parents, children, and grandparents who endeavored to honor and love our Lord Jesus Christ.
Earlene is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Pastor Gordon C. Lindsay, her brother Bob Nelson, and her parents Marie and Earl Nelson. She is survived by her three children, Robin (Randy) Barber, Dr. James (Laurel) Lindsay, and Gordie (Melissa) Lindsay; her eight grandchildren, Andrew (Jennie) Barber (35), Jonisa Lindsay (Chris) Collins (31), Alexandria Lindsay (29), Sarah Lindsay (27), Gabriel Lindsay (24), Zachary Lindsay (23), Cosette Lindsay (20), and Joshua Lindsay (19); her seven great grandchildren, Lily Lindsay (10), Liam Lindsay (8), Blythe Barber (7), Cora Lindsay (6), Adelaide Barber (4), Oaks Barber (2), Luna Lindsay (3 months), and another great grandson Jonisa is due to give birth to in April; her brother Thomas Nelson; and her husband Pastor Robert Richardson.
A Memorial Service for Earlene will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 AM at Five Points Community Church (3411 E. Walton Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326). The family will receive family and friends beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Earlene's name to Five Points Community Church and to her son Gordie's ministry with at-risk youth in Pontiac, His Harvest Ministries (P.O. Box 994, Union Lake, MI 48387).
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020