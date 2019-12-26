Resources
Edith Beamon Stockton

Edith Beamon Stockton Obituary
Edith Beamon Stockton

Detroit - Edith Beamon Stockton, Long time resident of Detroit, Michigan passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 93. Public visitation will take place from 9am - 9pm on Friday December 27, 2019 at James H. Cole Home for Funerals 2624 W. Grand Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48208. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church 13110 14th Street Detroit, Michigan 48238. Family Hour 10:30am following an 11:00 am Funeral Service. Final interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers all donations can be made to The Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
