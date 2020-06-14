Edith Budyk
Edith Budyk passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in West Bloomfield at the age of 84. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Milton, sister Barbara (Stewart) Beneson, daughter Lisa (Jerome) Zimmer, son David Burke, grandchildren Jacob and Rachel Zimmer, and Caden Burke, niece Elizabeth (Darren) Ross, and nephew Robert (Lisa) Beneson and their children. Edith was born in St. Louis to the late Mildred and Louis Granow and was raised in Detroit. She was in the first graduating class of Mumford High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Wayne State University. After working as a teacher for Detroit Public Schools, she later became the Section 8 Housing Administrator for the City of Southfield, retiring from that position in 1990. Edith and Milton lived in Southfield for many years before moving to Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield in their retirement and wintering in Delray Beach, Florida. Edith will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. A graveside service will be held at Machpelah Cemetary in Ferndale. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable contribution to Jewish Family Services.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
