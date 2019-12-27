|
|
Edith Mae Tourangeau
Edith Mae Tourangeau was born on February 4, 1920, in Detroit, Michigan and was the fifth child of Elizabeth (Bessie) and Ora Lee Sugden. She was a long-time resident of Farmington who was called to heaven on December 17, 2019, just 49 days shy of being100.
Edith is the beloved Mother of Richard Harter II, Mike (Linda) Harter, Beth (Marc) Pletcher, Alice Jo (Jim) Martin, Judy (Marlan) Fedraw, and the late Jane (Ron) Dunson. She was blessed with two stepdaughters, the late Margaret (Dave) Schwalm and Janice (Bill) Cauley. Edith is the proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother Jim (Joyce) Cummings. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Richard Harter Sr. and Floyd Tourangeau and her seven siblings: Henry (Hank), George (Blackie), Ora Lee (Bud), Alice, Meryl, Robert (Bob), and JoAnn.
Edith was a 75-year member of the Eastern Stars, Farmington Branch, and was on the Baptist Manor council for many years. She loved watching and listening to the Detroit Tigers on the radio and television. She was an avid fan for many years. Edith also loved playing baseball with her grandkids. She enjoyed playing cards, was in a pinochle club, and loved playing Bingo. Edith taught almost all of her grandkids to play poker. She loved going to the casino and playing the slot machines.
She was a wonderful mother and we were very blessed to have had her for a mother for as long as we did. We will forever miss her companionship, her laugh, her smile, and her beautiful blue eyes. She will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019