Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Wayne, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond Dale Dick


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edmond Dale Dick Obituary
Edmond Dale Dick

Romulus - Edmond Dale Dick, 69, long-time resident of Romulus, MI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence with family at his side. He was born on July 25, 1949 to Edmond and Elsie (O'Brien) Dick in Detroit, MI.

Ed graduated from Thurston High School in Redford, MI in 1967. He spent 2 years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Specialist. He retired from General Motors Romulus Engine Plant after 37 years. Ed had a passion for all Detroit sports including the Tigers, Red Wings and Lions. He was a member of the Wayne Eagles and the Shriners. Ed will be remembered by his family and friends for being spontaneous, a bookie's worst nightmare and the gold standard for a good time; born to be a retiree, a frequent flyer of Ford Field, Comerica Park and Joe Louis Arena, as well as baseball road trips with his friends. We will miss you papa.

Surviving are his children, Skyla (Tim) Thompson, Ed (Chelsea) O'Brien, Melissa (Will Latham) Jozefowicz, David Jozefowicz; and grandchildren, Sarah, Colin, Aiden, Lillian, and Evelyn. Ed is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life and luncheon will be held in honor of Ed on March 30, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Wayne, Michigan starting at 3. p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send an online condolence please visit, www.toledocremation.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now