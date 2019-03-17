|
Edmond Dale Dick
Romulus - Edmond Dale Dick, 69, long-time resident of Romulus, MI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence with family at his side. He was born on July 25, 1949 to Edmond and Elsie (O'Brien) Dick in Detroit, MI.
Ed graduated from Thurston High School in Redford, MI in 1967. He spent 2 years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Specialist. He retired from General Motors Romulus Engine Plant after 37 years. Ed had a passion for all Detroit sports including the Tigers, Red Wings and Lions. He was a member of the Wayne Eagles and the Shriners. Ed will be remembered by his family and friends for being spontaneous, a bookie's worst nightmare and the gold standard for a good time; born to be a retiree, a frequent flyer of Ford Field, Comerica Park and Joe Louis Arena, as well as baseball road trips with his friends. We will miss you papa.
Surviving are his children, Skyla (Tim) Thompson, Ed (Chelsea) O'Brien, Melissa (Will Latham) Jozefowicz, David Jozefowicz; and grandchildren, Sarah, Colin, Aiden, Lillian, and Evelyn. Ed is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be held in honor of Ed on March 30, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Wayne, Michigan starting at 3. p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send an online condolence please visit, www.toledocremation.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019